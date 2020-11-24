Guidance

Testing to release for international travel: minimum standards for testing

Sets out the minimum standards that private sector providers of COVID-19 testing for ‘Testing to Release for International Travel’ must meet.

Published 24 November 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

Documents

Minimum standards for private sector providers of COVID-19 testing for ‘Testing to Release for International Travel’

HTML

Details

This guidance is for private providers of ‘Testing to Release for International Travel’.

From 15 December, international arrivals will be able to opt-in to ‘Testing to Release’. By law, all tests used for the purpose of shortening the self-isolation period for international arrivals must meet certain minimum standards.

Providers must also complete a declaration that their tests meet these standards.

Published 24 November 2020

Brexit transition

37 days to go

Check you’re ready for 2021