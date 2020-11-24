Testing to release for international travel: minimum standards for testing
Sets out the minimum standards that private sector providers of COVID-19 testing for ‘Testing to Release for International Travel’ must meet.
This guidance is for private providers of ‘Testing to Release for International Travel’.
From 15 December, international arrivals will be able to opt-in to ‘Testing to Release’. By law, all tests used for the purpose of shortening the self-isolation period for international arrivals must meet certain minimum standards.
Providers must also complete a declaration that their tests meet these standards.