Notice
Tarmac Trading Limited (NPS/WR/031332 and NPS/WR/031333): application made to abstract water
The Environment Agency has received an application from Tarmac Trading Limited fora licence to abstract (take) water.
Documents
Details
The Environment Agency consult the public on certain applications for the abstraction and impoundment of water.
These notices explain:
- what the application is about
- which Environment Agency offices you can visit to see the application documents on the public register
- when you need to comment by
Published 30 May 2019