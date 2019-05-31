Guidance
TAG unit A1-3 user and provider impacts
Transport Analysis Guidance (TAG) on the analysis of user and provider impacts in transport appraisals.
Documents
Details
This document gives guidance on the analysis of user and provider impacts in transport appraisals.
This version has been updated to reflect the vehicle updated emissions curves following the completion of research by Ricardo AEA, and the update to the car vehicle kilometre splits. The previous version of this unit was TAG unit A1-3 user and provider impacts, March 2017.
TAG provides information on the role of transport modelling and appraisal, and how the transport appraisal process supports the development of investment decisions and business cases.