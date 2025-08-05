Guidance

Survey of adult carers in England 2025 to 2026

Guidance and materials for the survey of adult carers in England (SACE) 2025 to 2026 survey year.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
5 August 2025

Applies to England

Documents

Guidance for the survey of adult carers in England (SACE) 2025 to 2026

HTML

Survey materials SACE 2025 to 2026

ZIP, 6.11 MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Translation materials SACE 2025 to 2026

ZIP, 75.4 MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Question bank

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 25.2 KB

Sample size calculator

734 KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Survey data return

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.64 MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The survey of adult carers in England (SACE) collects feedback from unpaid carers aged 18 and over who support an adult receiving social care. It aims to understand how well local services help carers in their caring role and daily lives, as well as their views on the services provided to the person they care for.

All councils with adult social services responsibilities (CASSRs) must run the survey every 2 years if they have at least 150 eligible carers. The findings help inform policy, improve services and monitor support for carers.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is now responsible for SACE. Some survey materials, including translated versions, may still refer to NHS England. This does not affect any of the survey or submission process.

If you have any queries about the survey or any of the materials, email asc.statistics@dhsc.gov.uk.

Updates to this page

Published 5 August 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page