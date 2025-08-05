Survey of adult carers in England 2025 to 2026
Guidance and materials for the survey of adult carers in England (SACE) 2025 to 2026 survey year.
Applies to England
The survey of adult carers in England (SACE) collects feedback from unpaid carers aged 18 and over who support an adult receiving social care. It aims to understand how well local services help carers in their caring role and daily lives, as well as their views on the services provided to the person they care for.
All councils with adult social services responsibilities (CASSRs) must run the survey every 2 years if they have at least 150 eligible carers. The findings help inform policy, improve services and monitor support for carers.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is now responsible for SACE. Some survey materials, including translated versions, may still refer to NHS England. This does not affect any of the survey or submission process.
If you have any queries about the survey or any of the materials, email asc.statistics@dhsc.gov.uk.