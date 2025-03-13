Support offer to international ASC workers whose employer's sponsor licence has been revoked
Document outlining the support available to adult social care (ASC) workers in England affected by the revocation of their employer's sponsor licences.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This document outlines the purpose and scope of the regional support offer to adult social care (ASC) workers who are working in England on the Health and Care Worker visa and have been affected by their employer’s sponsor licence being revoked.
It also provides contact details for each regional mailbox and signposts adult social care providers to support with recruiting from this pool of workers.