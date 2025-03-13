Guidance

Support offer to international ASC workers whose employer's sponsor licence has been revoked

Document outlining the support available to adult social care (ASC) workers in England affected by the revocation of their employer's sponsor licences.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
13 March 2025

Applies to England

Documents

Support offer to international ASC workers whose employer's sponsor licence has been revoked

HTML

Details

This document outlines the purpose and scope of the regional support offer to adult social care (ASC) workers who are working in England on the Health and Care Worker visa and have been affected by their employer’s sponsor licence being revoked.

It also provides contact details for each regional mailbox and signposts adult social care providers to support with recruiting from this pool of workers.

Updates to this page

Published 13 March 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page