Supplementary information for pharmacists and medicines procurers on the Windsor Framework
Information for pharmaceutical wholesalers explaining the main changes the Windsor Framework introduces to the packaging for all medicines licensed in the UK, effective from 1 January 2025.
The Windsor Framework introduces a UK-wide licensing regime, meaning that the same medicinal products, in the same packs with the same packaging will be available across the whole UK. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) will license all medicines across the UK, including novel medicines, which under the original Northern Ireland Protocol had to be authorised for Northern Ireland by the European Commission.
This information is designed to help pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and those with responsibility for procuring medicines understand the main changes that have be introduced by the Windsor Framework’s medicines arrangements which came into effect on 1 January 2025.