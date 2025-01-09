Guidance

Supplementary information for pharmaceutical wholesalers on the Windsor Framework

Information for pharmaceutical wholesalers explaining the main changes the Windsor Framework introduces to the packaging for all medicines licensed in the UK, effective from 1 January 2025.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and Department of Health and Social Care
Published
9 January 2025

Documents

Supplementary information for pharmaceutical wholesalers on the Windsor Framework

PDF, 297 KB, 5 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Windsor Framework introduces a UK-wide licensing regime, meaning that the same medicinal products, in the same packs with the same packaging will be available across the whole UK. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) will license all medicines across the UK, including novel medicines, which under the original Protocol had to be authorised for Northern Ireland by the European Commission.

This information is designed to help wholesalers understand the main changes that have been introduced by the Windsor Framework’s medicines arrangements which came into effect on 1 January 2025.

Updates to this page

Published 9 January 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content