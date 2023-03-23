Supplementary evidence to NHSPRB: hospital and community health sector

These tables are provided alongside the department’s evidence to the NHS Pay Review Body who require detailed information on the size and average costs of different sections of the workforce to perform their role effectively.

These data tables estimate the average basic pay, total earnings and paybill cost of employing small sections of hospital and community health sector workforce in England. This includes staff working for NHS trusts, NHS foundation trusts, integrated care boards (ICBs, formerly CCGs ), and central and support organisations.

The data provides estimates for granular sections of the workforce covering:

staff group or medical grade

Agenda for Change band or medical contract

Agenda for Change pay point or medical pay threshold

The estimates provided include:

basic pay per full time equivalent (FTE)

total earnings (basic pay plus additional earnings)

paybill (total earnings plus employer on-costs)

estimates of the relationship between basic pay, total earnings and paybill

Estimates are provided based on the pay scales that were in operation in 2021 to 2022 and 2022 to 2023.

A more detailed description of the methodology that has been used and guidance on how to use these estimates is also provided.