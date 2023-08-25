Guidance

Information for applicants to the Suicide Prevention Grant Fund 2023 to 2025, including guidance, where to apply and a template grant agreement.

Department of Health and Social Care
25 August 2023

Suicide Prevention Grant Fund 2023 to 2025: application guidance

Apply for the fund

https://www.find-government-grants.service.gov.uk/grants/suicide-prevention-grant-fund-2023-2025-1

Suicide Prevention Grant Fund 2023 to 2025: grant funding agreement template

Details

Grant applications are open until 11:55pm on 1 October 2023.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has made available a £10 million grant fund to support suicide prevention activities delivered in England by voluntary, community or social enterprise (VCSE) organisations in 2023 to 2025.

Before beginning your application, you should:

  • read the application guidance carefully - this gives full details of the objectives of the fund, who is eligible to apply and what the application process involves, including what is required from you

  • refer to the terms and conditions of the grant fund set out in the grant funding agreement template - this is for reference only at this stage and only successful organisations will be required to complete it

Find out more

We will be holding online events to summarise and answer any queries about the application process. If you would like to find out about these, or have any other queries, contact us at suicidepreventiongrant@dhsc.gov.uk.

