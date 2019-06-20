Strategic business case for the Digital Built Britain Programme

The UK is committed to a significant programme of infrastructure investment over the next 10 years, including transport, energy networks, broadband, schools and new housing.

Digital Built Britain is a government-led programme designed to harness the potential of new technologies, including Digital Twins, the Internet of Things and advanced data analytics, to plan, build and maintain infrastructure more effectively, and to ensure this investment delivers the greatest benefits to those who live and work in the UK. The programme is managed by Innovate UK and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and delivered by the Centre for Digital Built Britain at Cambridge University.

A key focus of the programme is developing new tools to digitise the built environment and operations management industries. One of these tools is building information modelling (BIM). Over the last 6 years, the programme has developed BIM Level 2, which by 2015 had already saved £2.2 billion across government.

This document sets out a business case for further government investment in the next phase of the programme, through 5 cases: strategic, economic, financial, commercial and management.