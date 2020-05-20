Step by step guide for the AFPS Pension Savings Taxation (Annual Allowance) notification letter for tax year 2019/20
This guide has been provided to assist members of the armed forces who have exceeded the standard tax free pension savings limit.
This guide has been provided to assist members of the armed forces to establish if they are liable for:
- a Pension Savings tax charge
- how to work out their tax bill if they are
- how to register for a self-assessment tax return if required
- how to complete that tax return and how to pay the tax bill
- if they have exceeded the standard pension savings limit of £40,000 for tax year 2019/20 or both the threshold income exceeds £110,000 and the adjusted income (threshold income plus PIA) exceeds £150,000, on their AFPS pension savings.
Published 20 May 2020