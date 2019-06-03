Notice
ST14 8GB, AFS Earthmoving and Aggregates LLP: environmental permit application advertisement - EPR/FB3308MV/A001
View the application submitted by AFS Earthmoving and Aggregates LLP for Dove Fields Inert Waste Treatment Facility, Uttoxeter.
Documents
Details
The Environment Agency consults the public on certain applications for:
- waste and mining waste operations
- installations
- water discharge and groundwater activities
- medium combustion plant and specified generators
The arrangements are explained in their Public Participation Statement
These notices explain:
- what the application is about
- which Environment Agency office you can visit to see the application documents on the public register
-
when you need to comment by The Environment Agency will decide:
- whether to grant or refuse the application
- what conditions to include in the permit (if granted)
Published 3 June 2019