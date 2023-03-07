Spring 2023 COVID-19 vaccination programme: JCVI advice, 22 February 2023
Statement setting out the advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on the spring 2023 COVID-19 vaccination programme.
Documents
Details
This statement sets out further detail regarding the spring 2023 booster programme. It’s based on the interim advice, formulated on 8 November 2022 and published on 25 January 2023.
JCVI advises that an extra booster vaccine dose in spring 2023 should be offered, as a precautionary measure to:
- adults aged 75 years and over
- residents in a care home for older adults
- individuals aged 5 years and over who are immunosuppressed