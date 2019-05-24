Transparency data
Sponsorship transparency data: May 2019
Data on UK Visas and Immigration sponsorship activities.
Documents
Details
This document contains data on:
- number of sponsors registered on points-based system (PBS) routes
- number of new sponsor applications which were made in each tier
- percentage of tier 4 sponsors with full ‘tier 4 sponsor’ status
- breakdown by the length of time taken to process a sponsorship application
- average length of time taken (days) to process a sponsorship application
- sponsor notifications in potential non-compliance categories received
- sponsors (by tier) which had pre registration visits
- sponsors (by tier) which had follow up visits and of these how many were ‘unannounced’ action taken against sponsors
- sponsor notifications regarding potential non-compliance which were followed up or were judged not to require any further action in the quarter
- number of instances where leave has been curtailed
Published 24 May 2019