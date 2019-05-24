Transparency data

Sponsorship transparency data: May 2019

Data on UK Visas and Immigration sponsorship activities.

Published 24 May 2019
From:
Border Force, UK Visas and Immigration, and Immigration Enforcement

Documents

Sponsorship transparency data: May 2019

ODS, 36.5KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@homeoffice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This document contains data on:

  • number of sponsors registered on points-based system (PBS) routes
  • number of new sponsor applications which were made in each tier
  • percentage of tier 4 sponsors with full ‘tier 4 sponsor’ status
  • breakdown by the length of time taken to process a sponsorship application
  • average length of time taken (days) to process a sponsorship application
  • sponsor notifications in potential non-compliance categories received
  • sponsors (by tier) which had pre registration visits
  • sponsors (by tier) which had follow up visits and of these how many were ‘unannounced’ action taken against sponsors
  • sponsor notifications regarding potential non-compliance which were followed up or were judged not to require any further action in the quarter
  • number of instances where leave has been curtailed
Published 24 May 2019

Related content