Space Regulatory Review 2024

The Space Regulatory Review has been developed collaboratively with the space, defence, finance and insurance sectors, government and the independent regulators.

This partnership has a single unifying message to provide clarity and certainty through our regulatory framework during time of innovation and rapid change in the sector to boost confidence in the UK space, industry, investors and the global space community.

The report identifies 7 priority outcomes and 17 recommendations, to maintain the UK as one of the best places on Earth to start, scale and run a space business:

1. Agility – greater, responsive coordination across government departments and regulators

2. Innovation - a dynamic framework that supports novel and emerging missions and technologies

3. Growth - a progressive regulatory framework that encourages investment

4. International partnership – a multilateral alliance with other spacefaring nations with aligned regulatory frameworks and international best practice

5. Safety and sustainability - incentivising sustainable space activities, protecting the space environment and its celestial bodies

6. Accessibility - a coherent suite of primary and secondary space legislations and clear published guidance

7. National interest - a civil and commercial space regulatory framework that supports UK national security.

This confidence in our future regulatory regime will help drive growth, encourage innovation and sustainability to realise UK ambitions in space while ensuring maintaining the UK’s competitive edge in the global space market.