Social work and autistic young people: an exploratory study

This study was conducted to have a better understanding and oversight of 3 key areas in the context of social work practice with autistic people:

how responsive social workers were to the needs of young adults and their families

what barriers there were to enable more effective interventions

how things could be done differently to improve outcomes

The study offers a series of insights and recommendations to improve the experiences and outcomes of autistic young people and their families.

These recommendations will feed into the development of the refreshed cross-government all-age autism strategy. They will also be helpful for health and care professionals, as well as local and national policymakers.