Social Care Sector COVID-19 Support Taskforce: report on first phase of COVID-19 pandemic

In response to COVID-19, a taskforce for the social care sector was commissioned, beginning its work on 15 June 2020 and completing its work at the end of August 2020. Taskforce membership consisted of leaders from every part of the social care sector and across government.

This report sets out the progress and learning from the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in informing advice and recommendations to government and the social care sector.

The report also sets out the action that will need be taken to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 in the sector, both for those who rely on care and support, and the social care workforce.

It details how we can enable people to live as safely as possible while maintaining contacts and activity that enhance the health and wellbeing of service users and family carers