Social care charging for local authorities: Homes for Ukraine scheme
Information for local authorities on charges relating to care recipients who sponsor refugees under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This document advises local authorities of the social care charging arrangements for the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
It outlines that sponsors should be considered to be volunteers engaged in a voluntary activity as a host, when carrying out financial assessments in relation to adult social care.
Published 11 April 2022