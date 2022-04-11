Guidance

Social care charging for local authorities: Homes for Ukraine scheme

Information for local authorities on charges relating to care recipients who sponsor refugees under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
11 April 2022

Applies to England

Documents

Social care charging: Homes for Ukraine scheme

Ref: LAC(DHSC)(2022)3 HTML

Details

This document advises local authorities of the social care charging arrangements for the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

It outlines that sponsors should be considered to be volunteers engaged in a voluntary activity as a host, when carrying out financial assessments in relation to adult social care.

Published 11 April 2022

Related content

Invasion of Ukraine

Find out about the UK’s response