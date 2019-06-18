Notice
SO24 9DZ, Mr Rodney Morgan-Giles: environmental permit application advertisement- EPR/MB3897EK/A001
View the application submitted by Mr Rodney Morgan-Giles for Old Alresford, Alresford, Hampshire, SO24 9DZ.
Documents
Details
The Environment Agency consults the public on certain applications for:
- waste and mining waste operations
- installations
- water discharge and groundwater activities
- medium combustion plant and specified generators
The arrangements are explained in their Public Participation Statement
These notices explain:
- what the application is about
- which Environment Agency office you can visit to see the application documents on the public register
- when you need to comment by
The Environment Agency will decide:
- whether to grant or refuse the application
- what conditions to include in the permit (if granted)
Published 18 June 2019