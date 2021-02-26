Policy paper

Slides to accompany coronavirus briefing: 26 February 2021

Slides presented by Professor Wei Shen Lim, Chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) and Dr Marie Ramsey, Head of Immunisations, Public Health England.

Published 26 February 2021
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street

Slides to accompany coronavirus science briefing: 26 February 2021

Slides used by Professor Wei Shen Lim, Chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) and Dr Marie Ramsey, Head of Immunisations, Public Health England, at the coronavirus science briefing on 26 February 2021.

