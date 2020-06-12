Policy paper

Slides and datasets to accompany coronavirus press conference: 12 June 2020

From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street

Documents

Slides to accompany coronavirus press conference: 12 June 2020

PDF, 1.56MB, 7 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publiccorrespondence@cabinetoffice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Datasets to accompany coronavirus press conference: 12 June 2020

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 214KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publiccorrespondence@cabinetoffice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Press conference slides and datasets used by The Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP, Secretary of State for Transport, Sir Peter Hendy, Chairman, Network Rail and Professor Stephen Powis, National Medical Director of NHS England, in the daily coronavirus press conference on 12 June 2020.

Published 12 June 2020

