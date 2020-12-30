Policy paper

Slides and datasets to accompany coronavirus data briefing: 30 December 2020

Slides on coronavirus presented by Dr June Raine, Prof Sir Munir Pirmohamed and Prof Wei Shen Lim.

Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street

Slides presented by Dr June Raine, Chief Executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Prof Sir Munir Pirmohamed, Chair of Commission on Human Medicine Expert Working Group and Prof Wei Shen Lim, Chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), in the coronavirus data briefing on 30 December 2020.

