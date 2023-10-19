Shared outcomes toolkit for integrated care systems

This toolkit aims to develop an approach to shared outcomes that builds on what others across integrated care systems ( ICSs ) have done, while also customising and adapting for local circumstances.

It seeks to support places within ICSs in the development of their own local shared outcomes frameworks and includes:

case studies of good practice

suggestions for overcoming challenges

example frameworks

to help guide the development of locally-driven shared outcomes.

This document also sets the context for shared outcomes within existing national oversight and outcomes frameworks and suggests models of delivery for places to consider.