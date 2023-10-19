Shared outcomes toolkit for integrated care systems
A toolkit designed to share experience and insights for developing shared outcomes across the health and care system.
Applies to England
This toolkit aims to develop an approach to shared outcomes that builds on what others across integrated care systems (ICSs) have done, while also customising and adapting for local circumstances.
It seeks to support places within ICSs in the development of their own local shared outcomes frameworks and includes:
- case studies of good practice
- suggestions for overcoming challenges
- example frameworks
to help guide the development of locally-driven shared outcomes.
This document also sets the context for shared outcomes within existing national oversight and outcomes frameworks and suggests models of delivery for places to consider.