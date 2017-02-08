Guidance
Service Pupils moving between schools: guidance
Information from the Directorate Children and Young People (DCYP) to support service pupils moving between schools.
Service children are subject to mobility as a result of their parents’ service and there is good evidence to show that this mobility can have an impact on their education.
This resource is aimed at a number of groups: service families themselves, the welfare staff who support them within their units as well as professionals within schools and local authorities.
The aim is to share good practice and open people’s eyes to the opportunities and challenges that exist around service children.