Service Pupils in Schools: Non-statutory guidance

Information and guidance for state-funded schools and local authorities on how to understand and address the needs of Service pupils.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Department for Education
Published
1 April 2025

This non-statutory guidance from the Ministry of Defence and Department for Education helps state-funded schools and local authorities in England to understand and address the educational and wellbeing needs of Service pupils in schools (reception to year 11).  

This guidance is for:

  • school leaders, school staff, trust leaders, trust boards and governing bodies in all maintained schools, academies, and non-maintained special schools in England
  • local authorities in England

