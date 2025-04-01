Service Pupils in Schools: Non-statutory guidance
Information and guidance for state-funded schools and local authorities on how to understand and address the needs of Service pupils.
Documents
Details
This non-statutory guidance from the Ministry of Defence and Department for Education helps state-funded schools and local authorities in England to understand and address the educational and wellbeing needs of Service pupils in schools (reception to year 11).
This guidance is for:
- school leaders, school staff, trust leaders, trust boards and governing bodies in all maintained schools, academies, and non-maintained special schools in England
- local authorities in England