Serious shortage protocols: one-year policy review
Review of the first 12 months of the serious shortage protocols (SSPs) policy for managing and mitigating medicines shortages.
Documents
Details
Serious shortage protocols (SSPs) are a tool for managing medicine shortages. They support patients in being able to access their medicines while also easing pressure on both pharmacy and GP contractors.
SSPs enable community pharmacists to supply medicines in accordance with the protocol rather than with a prescription, without needing to return to the prescriber.
SSPs are developed with the input of expert clinicians and are only issued with ministerial authorisation.
This review of the first 12 months of the SSP policy focuses on the policy’s effect on patient safety and the prescription medicines market.