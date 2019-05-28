Correspondence
Serious and organised crime local partnerships bulletin: April 2019
April 2019 edition of the serious and organised crime local partnerships bulletin.
This is the tenth edition of the serious and organised crime (SOC) local partnerships bulletin for April 2019.
The April 2019 edition includes:
- the creation of the Home Office serious and organised crime group
- community resilience
The SOC partnerships bulletin is released on a quarterly basis by the Home Office’s SOC policy group. If you have an article which you would like to feature in a future edition, or any feedback, suggestions or questions, please email SCOC.localpartnerships@homeoffice.gov.uk
Published 28 May 2019