Serious and organised crime local partnerships bulletin: April 2019

April 2019 edition of the serious and organised crime local partnerships bulletin.

Published 28 May 2019
Home Office

SOC local partnerships bulletin: April 2019

PDF, 1.2MB, 10 pages

Details

This is the tenth edition of the serious and organised crime (SOC) local partnerships bulletin for April 2019.

The April 2019 edition includes:

  • the creation of the Home Office serious and organised crime group
  • community resilience

The SOC partnerships bulletin is released on a quarterly basis by the Home Office’s SOC policy group. If you have an article which you would like to feature in a future edition, or any feedback, suggestions or questions, please email SCOC.localpartnerships@homeoffice.gov.uk

Published 28 May 2019

