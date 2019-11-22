Correspondence

Senior clinicians' pensions: letters between DHSC and NHS England

Letters between the Health and Social Care Secretary, Matt Hancock, and Chief Executive of NHS England, Simon Stevens.

Published 22 November 2019
Letter from Simon Stevens to Matt Hancock

Letter from Matt Hancock to Simon Stevens

The letters authorise the NHS to pay any NHS pensions tax charges incurred by senior clinicians during the 2019 to 2020 tax year.

This aims to remove barriers to senior clinicians working additional hours so that they can respond to extra pressures over the winter period.

