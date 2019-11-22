Correspondence
Senior clinicians' pensions: letters between DHSC and NHS England
Letters between the Health and Social Care Secretary, Matt Hancock, and Chief Executive of NHS England, Simon Stevens.
The letters authorise the NHS to pay any NHS pensions tax charges incurred by senior clinicians during the 2019 to 2020 tax year.
This aims to remove barriers to senior clinicians working additional hours so that they can respond to extra pressures over the winter period.
