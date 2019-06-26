Second report on the increased speed limit for heavy goods vehicles

This is the Year 2 interim report from a 3-year project monitoring the impact of increasing the speed limit for heavy goods vehicles ( HGVs ) over 7.5 tonnes. The project is designed to evaluate the impact in 3 main areas:

traffic speeds and flows

road safety

environment (emissions and noise)

The report was produced by AECOM/Atkins and commissioned by the Department for Transport.

Background to the increased maximum speed limit for HGVs

On 6 April 2015 in England and Wales, the maximum speed limit for HGVs of over 7.5 tonnes was increased from:

40mph to 50mph on single carriageways

50mph to 60mph on dual carriageways

View: