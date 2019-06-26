Research and analysis
Second report on the increased speed limit for heavy goods vehicles
Year 2 report from a 3-year project to monitor the effect of increasing speed limits for HGVs over 7.5 tonnes in England and Wales.
This is the Year 2 interim report from a 3-year project monitoring the impact of increasing the speed limit for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) over 7.5 tonnes. The project is designed to evaluate the impact in 3 main areas:
- traffic speeds and flows
- road safety
- environment (emissions and noise)
The report was produced by AECOM/Atkins and commissioned by the Department for Transport.
Background to the increased maximum speed limit for HGVs
On 6 April 2015 in England and Wales, the maximum speed limit for HGVs of over 7.5 tonnes was increased from:
- 40mph to 50mph on single carriageways
- 50mph to 60mph on dual carriageways
