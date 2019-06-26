Research and analysis

Second report on the increased speed limit for heavy goods vehicles

Year 2 report from a 3-year project to monitor the effect of increasing speed limits for HGVs over 7.5 tonnes in England and Wales.

Evaluation of the national HGV speed limit Increase in England and Wales: year 2 interim report

PDF, 3.2MB, 73 pages

Details

This is the Year 2 interim report from a 3-year project monitoring the impact of increasing the speed limit for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) over 7.5 tonnes. The project is designed to evaluate the impact in 3 main areas:

  • traffic speeds and flows
  • road safety
  • environment (emissions and noise)

The report was produced by AECOM/Atkins and commissioned by the Department for Transport.

Background to the increased maximum speed limit for HGVs

On 6 April 2015 in England and Wales, the maximum speed limit for HGVs of over 7.5 tonnes was increased from:

  • 40mph to 50mph on single carriageways
  • 50mph to 60mph on dual carriageways

