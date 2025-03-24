Decision

Sebetralstat in the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks

EAMS scientific opinion issued to KalVista Pharmaceuticals Limited for Sebetralstat in the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in adult and adolescents aged 12 years and older.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
24 March 2025

Sebetralstat: Public Assessment Report (PAR)

Sebetralstat: Treatment protocol Information for healthcare professionals

Sebetralstat: Treatment protocol Information for patients

Sebetralstat: Information for NHS Medical Directors

Sebetralstat: Treatment Protocol Information on Pharmacovigilance System

For the full EAMS indication please see section 4.1 of the Treatment protocol: Information for healthcare professionals.

The scientific opinion includes:

  • a public assessment report (PAR)
  • a treatment protocol:
    • for healthcare professionals
    • for patients
    • on the pharmacovigilance system
  • Information for NHS Medical Directors

