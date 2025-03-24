Sebetralstat in the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks
EAMS scientific opinion issued to KalVista Pharmaceuticals Limited for Sebetralstat in the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in adult and adolescents aged 12 years and older.
Documents
Details
For the full EAMS indication please see section 4.1 of the Treatment protocol: Information for healthcare professionals.
The scientific opinion includes:
- a public assessment report (PAR)
- a treatment protocol:
- for healthcare professionals
- for patients
- on the pharmacovigilance system
- Information for NHS Medical Directors