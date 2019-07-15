School sport and activity action plan
A cross-government action plan to provide more pupils with increased opportunities to play sport and take physical exercise during their time in school.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The action plan was updated in July 2023.
The update:
- aims to improve the quality of PE and school sport provision
- encourages 2 hours of PE a week
- helps to ensure equality of access to sport for girls and boys
- helps to increase the number of children playing sport in school and meeting curriculum expectations, including for swimming and water safety
The action plan will be of interest to schools, teachers, parents and the sport sector.
The previous school sport and activity action plan, published in 2019, is available in The National Archives.
Last updated 19 July 2023 + show all updates
-
The school sport and activity action plan has been updated for 2023.
-
First published.