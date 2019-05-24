Research and analysis

School improvement through school-to-school support

A review of existing research about what works and what doesn’t in school-to-school support.

Published 24 May 2019
Department for Education
England

What works in delivering school improvement through school-to-school support

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-996-8, DFE-RR892 PDF, 1.25MB, 52 pages

This report looks at recent evidence on school-to-school support, specifically the effectiveness of partnerships and collaborations aiming to improve the performance of schools in challenging circumstances.

The review includes published literature relating to school-to-school support in England and does not include any new research.

Since this review was completed a new report Sustainable improvement in multi-school groups has been published.

