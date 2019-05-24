Research and analysis
School improvement through school-to-school support
A review of existing research about what works and what doesn’t in school-to-school support.
Documents
Details
This report looks at recent evidence on school-to-school support, specifically the effectiveness of partnerships and collaborations aiming to improve the performance of schools in challenging circumstances.
The review includes published literature relating to school-to-school support in England and does not include any new research.
Since this review was completed a new report Sustainable improvement in multi-school groups has been published.
