The Safer Medicines in Pregnancy and Breastfeeding Consortium is a partnership of 16 leading organisations who are working together to improve the health information available to women thinking about becoming pregnant, are pregnant, or are breastfeeding.

The partnership spans the NHS, regulators, and leading third sector and charitable organisations.

It is made up of the following members:

Every four months, members meet to discuss and develop a long-term programme of work that will ensure clear and consistent guidance on medicines for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

The Consortium has agreed to an information strategy that sets out how it will work together.

How you can help improve information

Healthcare professionals are asked to report important inconsistencies in UK advice on use on individual or classes of medicines in pregnancy or breastfeeding to the Consortium’s email address safermeds@mhra.gov.uk. The name of the medicine concerned should be included in the subject line and details of the inconsistency and sources of advice included in the email.

Anyone can report suspected side effects with medicines or adverse events with medical devices, including those experienced by the mother or baby during pregnancy or breast feeding, to the Yellow Card Scheme.