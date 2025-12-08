SaBTO hepatitis E virus (HEV) screening review and recommendations
Review of UK blood donor screening for hepatitis E virus (HEV), assessing current methods, risks and options to reduce transfusion-related HEV transmission.
Documents
Details
This report reviews the effectiveness of current screening for hepatitis E virus (HEV) in UK blood, platelet and plasma donors. It was commissioned by the Advisory Committee on the Safety of Blood, Tissues and Organs (SaBTO).
The findings are intended to inform SaBTO, health professionals and the public about the:
- current state of HEV screening
- risks of transfusion-transmitted infection
- considerations involved in any future changes to policy