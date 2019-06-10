Revised direction issued to Northamptonshire county council

This direction requires the council to take steps to improve its children’s social care services, including co-operating with the Department for Education’s (DfE) appointed Children’s Services Commissioner, to establish a Children’s Services Trust.

The government has appointed a Children’s Services Commissioner for Northamptonshire, following a letter from Ofsted, published 13 November 2018, which found that services had significantly deteriorated since inspection in 2016.

This direction replaces the earlier statutory direction issued to the council in November 2018.