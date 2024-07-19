Review of suicides and gender dysphoria at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust
An independent report from Professor Louis Appleby reviewing data on suicides by young patients of the gender services at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust.
Applies to England and Wales
Documents
Details
A review of the data held by NHS England on suicides by young patients of the gender services at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust.
The specific aim is to examine evidence for a large rise in suicides claimed by campaigners.