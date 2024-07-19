Independent report

Review of suicides and gender dysphoria at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust

An independent report from Professor Louis Appleby reviewing data on suicides by young patients of the gender services at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust.

Department of Health and Social Care
19 July 2024

Applies to England and Wales

Review of suicides and gender dysphoria at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust: independent report

A review of the data held by NHS England on suicides by young patients of the gender services at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust.

The specific aim is to examine evidence for a large rise in suicides claimed by campaigners.

