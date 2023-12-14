Review of risk of modern slavery and human trafficking in the NHS supply chain
A review that examines the risks of modern slavery within NHS supply chains and provides recommendations to mitigate these risks.
Documents
Details
This review considered over 1,300 suppliers, representing 600,000 NHS products, to identify modern slavery risks and build a more ethical and reliable UK health system.
In delivering the recommendations of the review, DHSC will work in partnership with NHS England and NHS Supply Chain to:
- lay new regulations, as required by section 81 of the Health and Care Act 2022, which set standard rules for procurement of healthcare products and services
- develop a cross-government response to map supply chains to improve knowledge and identify where action must be taken
- enable NHS staff to better understand and address modern slavery risks