Review of existing gamete donation guidance and further recommendations
Report outlining SaBTO’s recommendations on the donation of gametes within a known relationship, where the donors are living with HIV, hepatitis B or hepatitis C.
The Advisory Committee on the Safety of Blood, Tissues and Organs (SaBTO) advises UK ministers and health departments on the most appropriate ways to ensure the safety of blood, cells, tissues and organs for transfusion and transplantation.
SaBTO’s Gamete Donation Working Group reviewed current guidance on gamete donations and produced recommendations based on scientific evidence. The recommendations were agreed to by SaBTO at its committee meeting on 15 June 2023.