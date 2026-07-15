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Correspondence

Review Body on Doctors' and Dentists' Remuneration remit letter: 2027 to 2028

Letter about the pay round for the financial year 2027 to 2028 from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to the Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration (DDRB).

From:
Department of Health and Social Care and Review Body on Doctors' and Dentists' Remuneration
Published:
15 July 2026

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Review Body on Doctors' and Dentists' Remuneration remit letter: 2027 to 2028

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This letter to the Chair of the Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration (DDRB) sets out the remit from the Department of Health and Social Care to DDRB. It concerns the pay round for the financial year 2027 to 2028.

Updates to this page

Published 15 July 2026

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