Review Body on Doctors' and Dentists' Remuneration remit letter: 2026 to 2027
Letter about the pay round for the financial year 2026 to 2027 from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to the Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration (DDRB).
Documents
Details
This letter to the Chair of the Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration (DDRB) sets out the remit from the Department of Health and Social Care to DDRB. It concerns the pay round for the financial year 2026 to 2027.