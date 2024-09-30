Review Body on Doctors' and Dentists' Remuneration remit letter: 2025 to 2026
Letter about the pay round for the financial year 2025 to 2026 from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to the Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration (DDRB).
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This letter to the Chair of the Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration (DDRB) sets out the remit from the Department of Health and Social Care to DDRB. It concerns the pay round for the financial year 2025 to 2026.
The accompanying annex details DDRB’s terms of reference, which were introduced in 1998 and amended in 2003, 2007 and 2024.