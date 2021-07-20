Policy paper

Response to CQC's ‘Out of sight – who cares?’ report

The Department of Health and Social Care responds to the Care Quality Commission's report on the use of restraint, seclusion and segregation in care services.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
21 July 2021

Documents

DHSC's response to CQC's 'Out of sight – who cares?: restraint, segregation and seclusion' report

HTML

DHSC's response to CQC's 'Out of sight – who cares?: restraint, segregation and seclusion' report (easy read)

PDF, 1.17MB, 9 pages

Details

The Minister of State for Care, Helen Whately MP, has responded to CQC’s ‘Out of sight – who cares?: restraint, segregation and seclusion review’.

The CQC’s report looks at the use of restraint, seclusion and segregation in care services for people with a mental health condition, a learning disability or autistic people.

Published 21 July 2021

Brexit

Check what you need to do