Research into Online Platforms’ Operating Models and Management of Online Harms

DCMS commissioned ICF to undertake research into the operating models of online platforms and their management of online harms.

To do this, ICF carried out in-depth qualitative interviews with 11 online platforms, and a review of related literature and documents.

The research focused on four areas:

Platforms’ definitions of online harms;

Their strategies, capabilities and incentives to address harms;

The effectiveness and efficiency of how they tackle harms; and

The impact of regulation and other factors in reducing harm.

