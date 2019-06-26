Research and analysis
Research into Online Platforms’ Operating Models and Management of Online Harms
An analysis of approaches to online safety for those operating platforms where user generated content or user to user interaction is a feature.
DCMS commissioned ICF to undertake research into the operating models of online platforms and their management of online harms.
To do this, ICF carried out in-depth qualitative interviews with 11 online platforms, and a review of related literature and documents.
The research focused on four areas:
- Platforms’ definitions of online harms;
- Their strategies, capabilities and incentives to address harms;
- The effectiveness and efficiency of how they tackle harms; and
- The impact of regulation and other factors in reducing harm.
If you have any questions about the report please contact: evidence@culture.gov.uk
Published 26 June 2019