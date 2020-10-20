Research and analysis

Research and development work relating to assistive technology 2018 to 2019

Outlining the role of assistive technology in making independent living easier for older people and disabled adults and children.

Published 20 October 2020
Department of Health and Social Care

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-1668-3 PDF, 656KB, 62 pages

The report describes the wide range of publicly funded projects supporting the development, introduction and evaluation of assistive technology.

It was presented to Parliament in accordance with section 22 of the Chronically Sick and Disabled Persons Act 1970 on 27 January 2020.

