Requesting transfers of NHS property
Guidance for NHS trusts and foundation trusts on requesting transfers of estate owned by NHS Property Services.
Documents
Details
This guidance sets out:
- which properties are eligible for transfer from NHS Property Services
- the process local systems should follow
- the terms of any approved transfers
The aim is to allow local trusts to be in control of more of the property they and their system partners use, where this will enable them to use the estate more effectively and invest in its development.