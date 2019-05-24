Guidance
Requesting transfers of estate owned by NHS property companies
Guidance for NHS trusts and foundation trusts on requesting transfers of estate owned by NHS Property Services and Community Health Partnerships.
Details
This guidance sets out:
- the reasons for allowing trusts to request transfers of properties from property companies that are owned by the Department of Health and Social Care
- the criteria that will be used to assess business cases
- the terms of any approved transfers
The aim is to allow local trusts to be in control of the property that they use, where this will enable them to use their estate more effectively and invest in its development.
