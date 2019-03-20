This guidance is for medicines marketing authorisation holders ( MAHs ). It gives them an overview of how to report medicines shortages to the Department of Health and Social Care ( DHSC ) under the January 2019 regulations.

MAHs should report supply issues, including potential shortages and discontinuations, to DHSC via the discontinuations and shortages ( DaSH ) portal.

The document ‘ DHSC reporting requirements for medicine shortages and discontinuations’ replaces the best practice guidelines that were published in 2007.

Setting up administrators on the DaSH portal

Complete the MAH and administrator set-up form with details of MAH -nominated DaSH portal users Email your completed form to DASH@dhsc.gov.uk

If you cannot access the DaSH portal, contact the Medicine Supply Team at DASH@dhsc.gov.uk.

Video guidance

You can watch these video guides on how to use the DaSH portal.

DaSH portal: registration

DaSH portal: registration

DaSH portal: password reset

DaSH portal: password reset

DaSH portal: navigation overview

DaSH portal: navigation overview

DaSH portal: navigation overview (admin)

DaSH portal: navigation overview admin

DaSH portal: reporting a shortage

DaSH portal: reporting a shortage

DaSH portal: reporting a discontinuation

DaSH portal: reporting a discontinuation

DaSH portal: creating and responding to actions

DaSH portal: creating and responding to actions

DaSH portal: action notes and documents

DaSH portal: action notes and documents

DaSH portal: amending company details

DaSH portal: amend company details

DaSH portal: user management