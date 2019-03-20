Reporting requirements for medicine shortages and discontinuations
Guidelines to help mitigate and manage medicines shortages.
This guidance is for medicines marketing authorisation holders (MAHs). It gives them an overview of how to report medicines shortages to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) under the January 2019 regulations.
MAHs should report supply issues, including potential shortages and discontinuations, to DHSC via the discontinuations and shortages (DaSH) portal.
The document ‘DHSC reporting requirements for medicine shortages and discontinuations’ replaces the best practice guidelines that were published in 2007.
Setting up administrators on the DaSH portal
- Complete the MAH and administrator set-up form with details of MAH-nominated DaSH portal users
- Email your completed form to DASH@dhsc.gov.uk
If you cannot access the DaSH portal, contact the Medicine Supply Team at DASH@dhsc.gov.uk.
Video guidance
You can watch these video guides on how to use the DaSH portal.
DaSH portal: registration
DaSH portal: password reset
DaSH portal: navigation overview
DaSH portal: navigation overview
DaSH portal: navigation overview (admin)
DaSH portal: navigation overview admin
DaSH portal: reporting a shortage
DaSH portal: reporting a shortage
DaSH portal: reporting a discontinuation
DaSH portal: reporting a discontinuation
DaSH portal: creating and responding to actions
DaSH portal: creating and responding to actions
DaSH portal: action notes and documents
DaSH portal: action notes and documents
DaSH portal: amending company details
DaSH portal: amend company details
DaSH portal: user management
Last updated 21 October 2020
Added information on the new discontinuations and shortages (DaSH) portal, 2 new marketing authorisation holder (MAH) user manuals, a new MAH and admin user form, and instructional videos on the DaSH portal.
First published.