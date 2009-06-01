Reporting adverse incidents: intraocular lenses
For manufacturers reporting adverse incidents with intraocular lenses under the vigilance system.
Guidance for manufacturers on reporting adverse incidents involving intraocular lenses under the vigilance system.
To be read in conjunction with the guidelines on post market surveillance.
Published 1 June 2009
Last updated 15 January 2025
Updated to reflect the laying of The Medical Devices (Post-market Surveillance requirements) (Amendment) Regulations 2024.
Updated due to the end of the transition period.
First published.