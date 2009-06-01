Guidance

Reporting adverse incidents: intraocular lenses

For manufacturers reporting adverse incidents with intraocular lenses under the vigilance system.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
1 June 2009
15 January 2025 — See all updates

Device-specific vigilance guidance: intraocular lenses

Guidance for manufacturers on reporting adverse incidents involving intraocular lenses under the vigilance system.

To be read in conjunction with the guidelines on post market surveillance.

  1. Updated to reflect the laying of The Medical Devices (Post-market Surveillance requirements) (Amendment) Regulations 2024.

  2. Updated due to the end of the transition period.

  3. First published.

