Rules and guidance for prison and probation staff on the release on temporary licence scheme.

Published 28 May 2019
Ministry of Justice and Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service

Release on temporary licence policy framework

The Policy Framework replaces PSI 13/2015 (Release on Temporary Licence) and aims to facilitate the rehabilitation of offenders, by helping to prepare them for resettlement in the community once they are released. This includes, among other examples, finding work and rebuilding family ties. It is intended that this will lead to reduced reoffending in the long-term.

