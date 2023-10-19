Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) in hospitals: management information

This page gives information on hospital sites in England that are confirmed to contain reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete ( RAAC ).

All hospital sites with confirmed RAAC are in NHS England’s ongoing national RAAC programme. This programme is backed with significant additional funding of £698 million from 2021 to 2025 for trusts to put in place necessary remediation and failsafe measures.

The information on the spreadsheet includes:

site location

NHS trust

RAAC status

As of 17 October 2023, there are 42 hospital sites with confirmed RAAC in the rolling national programme. Eighteen sites have been identified since May 2023, following updated monitoring guidance from the Institution of Structural Engineers ( IStructE ). Sites join the programme regardless of the extent to which RAAC is present on the estate or whether it’s in clinical or non-clinical space.

Three sites have entirely eradicated previously confirmed instances of RAAC and have therefore left the programme. Seven hospitals that are most affected by RAAC are also part of the New Hospital Programme for full replacement by 2030.

Where possible RAAC is identified, visual inspections and structural surveys take place to verify its presence and level of risk. Once the presence of RAAC is confirmed, trusts join the national RAAC programme. This programme supports mitigation, remediation and wider planning to maintain safety.